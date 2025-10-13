X-Men '97 returns for its second season in the summer of 2026

HQ

As part of New York Comic Con over the weekend, Marvel Animation had a few interesting bits of information to share. One such piece of news revolved around X-Men '97, as the acclaimed series finally got an update after years of silence.

We now know that X-Men '97 will return to Disney+ as soon as the summer of 2026. We don't have a firm date in mind yet and there's no trailer or plot information to share, but we do now have a firm date which gives animation fans something to be excited about.

On top of this however, at a panel during NYCC (thanks, Deadline), it was confirmed that X-Men '97 will eventually be back for even more episodes as a third season has been greenlit. No dates have been mentioned for this, but hopefully Marvel can streamline the process and get this one out of the door much faster than Season 2...