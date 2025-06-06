Chart a course for the Grand Line with Lego's One Piece sets

HQ

Earlier this year, Netflix and Lego announced a collaboration that would see a bunch of One Piece sets created based on the live-action series from the streamer. Now, as we're edging steadily closer to the second season of the show, the sets have been revealed in full.

In total, there are seven sets to pick and choose from, each of a varying size and price. The most eye-catching is without a doubt the Baratie Floating Restaurant, which will set you back a whopping £270/€300, but will offer a 3,402-piece set that includes "plenty of intricate details and easter eggs for fans to find, including five collectable "Wanted" posters," and which features "the pier in front of the fish-shaped sea-born restaurant allows builders to dock the Going Merry and recreate Zoro and Mihawk's tense sword battle, with unique play functions."

Talking about the Going Merry, the ship is the other big set, spanning 1,376 pieces and costing £120/€130. It brings "the ship's detailed deck and interior to life, with a large, printed sail featuring the iconic Jolly Roger skull, to sail the crew out to unchartered waters, as they embark on their search for the famed One Piece treasure."

Some of the other sets include the famed Battle at Arlong Park, Buggy the Clown's Circus Tent, the Windmill Village Hut, plus two Brickheadz depicting Luffy and Buggy. Each set will launch on August 1, with pre-orders now available.

