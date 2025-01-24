Lego One Piece sets are on their way

HQ

Lego's next major collaboration will see it teaming up with Tomorrow Studios and Netflix to turn the live-action adaptation of the manga One Piece into a series of brickifed sets. The collaboration will span several sets that are "inspired by some of the iconic scenes straight out of the East Blue", and we're told that these will be arriving "ahead of the epic return of the live-action One Piece Season 2."

While further specifics have yet to be communicated, the sets will include One Piece characters in minifigure form, but it's highly unlikely these minifigures will have the versatility of many of the characters, i.e we would recommended not trying to stretch Monkey D. Luffy's arms else they will likely simply snap off.

Talking about the Lego One Piece collaboration, Netflix's vice president of consumer products, Josh Simon, has stated: "Through every detail of the design process, we've worked to meticulously create a collection of playsets that will give fans new ways to live out their own epic voyages into the Grand Line one special LEGO brick at a time."

Check out a little teaser of the collaboration below ahead of its wider reveal "in the coming months."

This is an ad: