Borderlands 4 will be expanded post-launch with two new Vault Hunters

Yesterday, we got a ton of new information about Borderlands 4, which will launch on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S on September 12. We learnt about its official price point, the confirmed later launch for Switch 2, and the PC specs as well, but that wasn't all, as Gearbox also shared information about what the post-launch support for the game will resemble.

We're told that there will be both paid and free DLC, and that the main body of additional content will come in the form of paid Story Packs and the Vault Hunter Pack that will introduce two more playable characters to the game over time.

The exact specifics in relation to both of these has not been mentioned as of yet, but we are told that the Story Packs will offer "an entirely new region of Kairos with extended narrative content including additional storylines and side missions, and tons of fresh loot and cosmetics to collect." The two other Vault Hunters on the other hand will continue Gearbox's theme of post-launch characters that are "hugely popular with the community".

Beyond these, the Bounty Packs will also add a "new area with fresh missions and a unique boss fight, plenty of new loot and cosmetics to collect, a new type of personalized Digirunner vehicle, and a Vault Card with unique challenges and rewards." Again, the specifics aren't being shared just yet, neither is how Vault Cards work in BL4, even if they are promised to be very similar to BL3's variant.

You'll be able to snag these post-launch elements either separately when they debut or as part of the Deluxe Edition for just Bounty Packs or the Super Deluxe Edition for Bounty, Story, and Vault Hunter Packs.

Gearbox signs off with "we'll be sharing more details about upcoming Story Packs and Bounty Packs closer to the launch of Borderlands 4" and that "Borderlands 4 will receive plenty of free updates post-launch to incorporate community feedback and further balance the game to maximize the looter shooter fun, and even add some sizable free content drops we can't talk about yet..."