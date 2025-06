HQ

We know that Borderlands 4 is coming to PC, PlayStation and Xbox, and that it's also heading to Switch 2. But if you have the latter console and have been hoping to play it on September 12, we have some bad news.

Via its official FAQ, Gearbox states:

"It will also come to Nintendo Switch 2 later in 2025; we'll share more details at a later date."

And so we know. Sad, of course, but at least it's on its way and will support cross-play at launch if you want a head start on other formats.