HQ

As the Borderlands 4 premiere on September 12th draws ever closer, Gearbox has noticeably ramped up the hype. Now, via the Epic Games Store, they've unveiled the PC requirements for the game, which are considerably more modest than feared given that it's developed with Unreal Engine 5 - often a sign of good optimization.

Here's what you need:

Minimum:



Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system



OS: Windows 10 / Windows 11



Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 2700X / Intel Core i7-9700



Memory: 16 GB RAM



Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT / Nvidia Geforce RTX 2070



Storage: 100 GB available space



Additional Notes: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system. Requires 8 CPU Cores for processor. Requires 8 GB VRAM for graphics. SSD storage required



Recommended:



Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system



OS: Windows 10 / Windows 11



Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X / Intel Core i7-12700



Memory: 32 GB RAM



Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT / Nvidia Geforce RTX 3080



Storage: 100 GB available space



Additional Notes: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system. Requires 8+ CPU Cores for processor. Requires 12+ GB VRAM for graphics. SSD storage required



In addition to PC, Borderlands 4 is launching on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X on the same day - and it's also coming to Switch 2 later this year.