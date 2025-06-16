Borderlands 4 pre-orders are open, priced at £70 for base edition on console

HQ

There have been a lot of talks and conversations about what Borderlands 4 will be priced at, with Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford often fumbling with his own words and causing a degree of controversy around the matter. The question has remained all the same, with fans wondering if Borderlands 4 will be more affordably priced or if it will be the next to explore the £70/€80/$80 model.

It turns out, it will... or at least in part. Preorders for the anticipated game are now live and they confirm that on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, the price tag is set for £69.99/€79.99/$79.99 for the base edition of the game. The bigger Deluxe Edition, which includes a few extra cosmetics, will set you back £89.99/€99.99/$99.99, and the whopping Super Deluxe Edition that has even more goodies will cost £119.99/€129.99/$129.99.

PC players can laugh at their console brethren at least when it comes to the base edition, as on Steam it will set you back £59.99/€69.99/$69.99, while the two other editions have matched prices with the console variants.

Borderlands 4 will launch on September 12. Are you surprised by its price point?