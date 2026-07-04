'Bad' Influence: Why gaming's culture war looks bigger than it is

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If you spend enough time on social media, you could be forgiven for thinking gaming is in the middle of a constant culture war. Hell, all of entertainment looks to be that way. From movies to music, it seems like everybody is giving everybody a hard time just for having the audacity to try and create something that people might enjoy.

Every new release seems to arrive already judged. Before most players have even finished the tutorial, the verdict is in: it's either a 'masterpiece,' a 'disaster,' 'woke garbage,' or a 'cash grab.' Entire games are declared dead, franchises are declared ruined, and developers are declared out of touch even as soon as they're announced. And it can be over the most trivial of things, like a female lead character looking like an actual woman and not some over-proportioned sex-doll, or James Bond taking orders from a woman. How dare he. 'Hot' takes like these are all over social media. It's exhausting.

And yet, if you step away from that noise for even a moment, something strange happens: most people are just playing games, not debating them, not dissecting them for political meaning, not declaring them victories or failures in a wider cultural war. Just playing them. That disconnect raises a simple question: if gaming is supposedly at war with itself, why does it only feel like that online?

The answer might be less about gaming itself, and more about how we now talk about it.

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The death of discourse

There was a time when gaming criticism moved slowly. Reviews came after release windows had passed, forum threads evolved over days and weeks, magazine coverage was shaped by editors, structure, and delivered in monthly intervals. Even early YouTube content still tended to focus on walkthroughs, guides, and extended impressions rather than instant verdicts.

Games are now discussed in real-time, often before they are fully understood. A trailer drops and the reaction begins, a leak appears and the narrative forms, a streamer plays for two hours and the verdict is set. No time for reflection or even waiting for the finished product. The moment something drops, it's pounced upon seemingly to two extremes: fanfare or vitriol.

The result is a culture where first impressions often become final ones. This instant gratification is changing the way we talk about media in general. In the race to be bold, controversial—and most importantly, first—slow, reflective takes struggle to gain traction because they arrive after the algorithm has already moved on. Nuance becomes outdated almost instantly. Certainty, however, travels fast.

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And certainty is far easier to monetise than complexity. The keyword here is 'algorithm'. And this is a problem that's been ten years in the making.

The algorithm wants you angry

It's easy to blame influencers for this shift. After all, they are the most visible participants in gaming discourse. But visibility is not the same as control. Most creators are not shaping audience behaviour from the top down, they are responding to a set of rules to keep their views up and their channels going.

Modern platforms reward a very specific kind of content: strong emotion, strong framing, and strong views. Just like the tabloids, titles are everything. They're your hook to draw in your audience. "This game has interesting ideas but is not without flaws" may be balanced and accurate, but it will almost always underperform compared to "THIS GAME IS DOA. ABSOLUTE DISASTER." Don't forget the all caps, too.

This isn't because audiences are incapable of nuance, but because algorithms are optimised for engagement, not understanding. Engagement, in this context, tends to mean reaction. And there's no easier strong reaction than outrage. Just like in any story, you need conflict to drive things forward. Agreement is boring, but controversy sells.

And when the majority of content starts to swing that way to appease the algorithm, so the content evolves accordingly as the strong opinions need to get stronger to compete with and overcome all the other strong opinions. When everybody is shouting, the only way to get heard is to get louder. Titles become sharper, thumbnails get busier, takes become more definitive and more extreme, and not necessarily because creators believe more extreme things, but because more extreme framing performs better.

YouTube commentators like Asmongold, spectacle-driven streamers such as Dr Disrespect, and social media personalities like Mark Kern sit at the most visible end of this attention economy. It's easy to see why when their subject matter and delivery perfectly align with what algorithmic platforms reward: certainty, strong framing, and emotionally legible takes. This makes them highly visible, but visibility is not the same as representativeness.

Without getting into their personal controversies, there's no need to let things get messy here or Twitch Whisper anything we shouldn't, but they do this by design. They know that volume, conviction, and anger brings in the views.

But importantly, visibility also does not equal credibility. Much of their influence comes not from their consistent analysis, but from their large personalities, selective framing, and engagement-optimised outrage cycles that flatten complex topics into easily shareable verdicts. In that environment, nuance is often sacrificed in favour of momentum, and contradiction rarely slows the narrative once it has formed. And ultimately, they find reward from their viewers for 'speaking their mind'.

Taken in isolation, these voices can be entertaining or even insightful, but as primary lenses for understanding the industry, they are structurally incentivised to simplify rather than clarify.

And then of course, the algorithm does what it does best and starts to amplify these strong reactions, pushing them further and wider, creating a feedback loop. And over time, the middle ground gets squeezed out as social media becomes a spiral of ridiculous thumbnails and people shouting, an unexpected side effect is that shares in Halls Soothers go up. Probably...

Shutterstock / Ponomarenko Anastasia

But ultimately, what we are left with is some distorted version of reality where it seems like everyone is either furious about a game or praising it as the best thing ever made. It's Anakin and Obi-Wan, and there is no in-between. But in reality, there is that in-between. It's you and your pals having a blast on Helldivers or Meccha Chameleon, chatting about life and whether it's actually coming home this summer.

Visibility is not representation

If you've seen American Gangster, you'll remember what Frank Lucas said about the loudest voice in the room. A viral clip, a trending hashtag, or a highly engaged YouTube video can create the impression of widespread consensus, but visibility is not the same as representation.

This is a $240 billion industry, its audience is enormous, diverse, and largely quiet. The majority of gamers aren't posting on X and they're not in the comments of YouTube videos. They're also not getting knee-deep in online debates about design philosophy, representation, monetisation, or "industry trends." They're too busy going to work or school, spending time with their families, playing games, enjoying them, then moving on to the next. They choose what to play based on time and personal taste.

It's the minority of highly active users who can generate the impression of a much larger cultural conflict than actually exists. This is how a game can be declared both a failure and a success at the same time.

We've seen games survive controversies that were supposed to destroy them. We've also seen heavily praised titles underperform commercially. The gap between online narrative and real-world outcomes is often wider than it appears and what's the real reasons for these successes and failures? Likely marketing and awareness, or an underestimation from publishers about just how much of an appetite there is for their game. Are these definite reasons? No, it's speculation.

But it does suggest us that the culture war in gaming, then, is not necessarily false. Influencers aren't the cause of this war, either. It's simply a case that this war and the influencers themselves are simply symptoms created as a result of social media adopting algorithms.

TL;DR: Don't feed the trolls

Gaming discourse isn't broken, far from it. Balanced takes and nuanced opinion hasn't evaporated, they've just been pushed back a little as the front pages are covered with hot takes, clickbait and whatever else.

The big irony here is that we have never had more information available to us. Reviews, gameplay footage, streams, forums, podcasts, and direct access to developers are all just a click away. The challenge isn't finding opinions anymore, it's deciding which ones deserve your attention. Social media may amplify the loudest voices, but it doesn't force us to listen to them. The low-hanging fruit is always the easiest to grasp, though. Free speech is still a thing after all, but you're free to ignore it.