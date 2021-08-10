Apex Legends won't get cross progression until 2022 at the earliest

Despite Apex Legends featuring cross-play, the Respawn developed battle royale is still yet to include cross-progression between platforms. We recently reported that the feature had been delayed due to the hacking issues the title suffered, but for how long that delay was to be remained unclear.

Speaking on Reddit, Ryan K. Rigney, director of communications at Respawn, touched on the matter of cross-progression, going as far as mentioning that it won't arrive until "Next year."

"Cross progression is gnarly as hell in terms of being a problem to solve," said Rigney. "It's not only that you have to solve the technical challenge of merging existing accounts, but there are also legal and contractual issues to navigate with purchasing on other platforms. Different regions have different laws. It's a mess. But we're working on it, and we're committed to delivering it."

In the Reddit AMA thread, Rigney also touched on the new generation version of the game, saying, "I WISH I had an update to share but we can't say anything definitive at the moment—so can't spoil anything here. Trust us tho, it's in the works and we're excited about it too".

While we will have to wait longer to hear more about both the PS5 and Xbox Series versions of the game, and on cross-progression, there is still plenty to enjoy in Apex Legends today, as the game recently entered into its latest season, Emergence, bringing the new character, Seer.