Apex Legends

New Apex Legends character can kill with his eyes

A new animated short from the creator of Love, Death & Robots gives us the first details before the full unveiling on Thursday.

One of the games we could be fairly sure would be a part of Thursday's EA Play Live show was Apex Legends. Now we have our confirmation and a little extra.

Because Respawn has followed its tradition by giving us a very nice animated short (made by the extremely talented Robert Valley) revealing some of the background of the new character joining Apex Legends in the upcoming season. This new fella is called Seer, and is said to have eyes that can "turn a mountain to dust, a king to a beggar and an ocean to a desert". We'll learn exactly what that means and some of the other changes coming with the season called Emergence at EA Play Live this Thursday, so stay tuned.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends

Apex Legends
Written by Mike Holmes

"The mix of weapons, the revive mechanic, the excellent design of the map, the fluidity of the controls, and the stellar gunplay all combine to make a slick first-person experience."



