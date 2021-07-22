Apex Legends next season is called Emergence

EA and Respawn Entertainment has just announced the name for the next season arriving in Apex Legends at the EA Play Live event, which recently concluded. At the event, it was revealed that the next season for the popular battle royale will be called Emergence, and that it will be arriving as soon as August 3.

Set to bring the previously announced new Legend Seer, this season will also include Ranked Arenas, to build on the success of the mode since it launched at the start of the Apex Legends Legacy season, and will also include a new weapon of which we were shown a brief teaser of in the new trailer.

We're told to expect more reveals from the new season over the coming days and week, so keep an eye out for that, but in the meantime, check out the latest trailer to get an idea as to what will be coming, including a further look at Seer, below.