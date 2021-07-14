Apex Legends cross-progression has been "slowed" due to the hacking issues

Respawn Entertainment has been working on bringing cross progression to Apex Legends for some time now, so that players can seamlessly switch between platforms, using one account. However, it seems the recent hacking woes that have been plaguing the game have had a bit of an impact on the development of this feature.

Game director Chad Grenier responded to a comment about the feature on Twitter, saying, "In development, although recent hacks on Apex and TF have slowed down the progress of it as we context switch to solving live game issues."

So, we can still expect the feature to come at some point, but don't expect it soon, while Respawn combats the issues currently affecting Apex Legends and Titanfall.

