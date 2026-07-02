An official Kingdom Come: Deliverance board game has been revealed

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Warhorse Studios continues to reap the success of its critical hit Kingdom Come: Deliverance II. The game recently surpassed six million sold copies, which is around half the total lifetime sales of Kingdom Come: Deliverance so far, all while the project won a ton of trophies during the latest awards season, which is a fitting acknowledgement when considering our glowing review of the game.

But beyond this, Warhorse has been looking to offer a slate of other ways to bask in the world of Kingdom Come: Deliverance, including selling plushies and a themed Eau de Parfum too. The next effort is an attempt to conquer the tabletop space.

A project dubbed Kingdom Come: Deliverance - The Board Game has been revealed, with this being an adventure set in 1403 Bohemia and asking players to become a peasant who grows, masters new skills, and ultimately shapes historical events in the region.

The board game is supposed to take around 90 minutes to play through once, with support for 1-4 players, all on top of offering a bunch of complex added extras, be this four double-layer boards, hundreds of animal, enemy, resource, and civilization tiles, hundreds of cards spanning encounters, items, and skills, plus 10 storylines to complete, 60 town markers, and 164 player pieces too. Essentially, if you enjoy the complexity of the Kingdom Come: Deliverance universe, this board game will be right up your street.

As for the price and launch date for the board game, we're told it intends to ship in Q4 2026 and that the price tag is set at €149.99.