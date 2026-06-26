Kingdom Come: Deliverance II has sold 6 million copies

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Kingdom Come: Deliverance II has officially sold more than 6 million copies. This milestone comes over a year after launch, and is the latest achievement for Warhorse Studios' RPG sequel. The last time we reported on the game's sales, we were confirming 5 million sold copies as of the end of February this year.

Via a press release, Deep Silver and Warhorse Studios confirm that Kingdom Come: Deliverance II has sold another million in just a few months. To celebrate, they've whacked the game on the Steam Summer Sale, where you can find it for 60% off. The predecessor, showing Henry of Skalitz's more humble beginnings, is also on sale for 80% off. There's also a new update for Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, adding a jester who appears at the Hangman's Halter Tavern, and says things about a new game.

The sequel hasn't yet caught up with the original game in terms of copies sold, as Kingdom Come: Deliverance has sold over 10 million units since it was first released. However, the sequel has shown it has a great staying power, and pretty soon we don't doubt we'll be back talking about another sales milestone. As one of the only big-budget RPGs of its like, focusing on realism as much as an epic adventure, Kingdom Come: Deliverance and its sequel always find a home with people interested in their history as much as they want a new game to get stuck into.