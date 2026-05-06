Smell like the middle ages with Kingdom Come: Deliverance's official Eau de Parfum

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Warhorse Studios has made the middle ages seem much more desirable than it ever was thanks to the glossy Kingdom Come: Deliverance II recently. Naturally, if you've played the game and have been hunting for a way to embrace an era long since passed, the development team has decided to team up with Kintsugi Perfumes to make an official Eau de Parfum based on the series.

It's known simply as the Kingdom Come Eau de Parfum and fortunately it won't actually smell like the filthy middle ages. We're told to expect notes of crisp apple and fresh herbs, including lavender, mint, and chamomile, all while elderflower creeps in alongside honey and wild sage to bring a hint of the forest, with olibanum, worn leather, dry papyrus, and smoky birch rounding out this fragrant collection.

We're told that the perfume has been inspired by Henry and his encounters with alchemy, as creator Martin Švach notes in the product description: "He gathers sage, chamomile, and lavender to brew healing potions, and consumes apples or honey to gain energy for fulfilling tasks assigned by his commander, Jan Zizka. These elements are reflected in the fragrance pyramid, featuring ingredients that accompany the player throughout the game world."

The perfume is only available to those living in the EU and comes in a taster edition and a full 50 ml bottle that will cost prospective buyers €155.99.

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