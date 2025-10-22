Kingdom Come: Deliverance II gets new Capon, Henry, and Mutt plushies

HQ

If you've been roaming through the lush forests and sun-kissed fields of Bohemia and thought you'd like to bring a bit of the medieval era into your world, then now you can. A new range of Kingdom Come: Deliverance II plushies have hit the YouTooz web store.

You can get yourself a 9in Henry plush, a 9in Hans Capon plush complete with a mug of ale and outfit ready to party, and a 9in Mutt plush. The looks of the plushies are a lot cuter and more cartoonish than their characters in the game. Mutt smiles, with his eyes shut as if he's the happiest boy in all of Bohemia.

The Kingdom Come: Deliverance II plushies do cost a fair bit for a plush at $29.99 each, but they are limited edition, so I guess if you want one, you might have to pay your premium plushie price. If plushies aren't your thing, Warhorse also showed off a dagger, art book, sword, and - my personal favourite - rude tavern signs from the games.

