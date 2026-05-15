Amazon MGM Studios has officially begun its casting proceedings for the next James Bond

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Production and development on the next James Bond film following not just the departure of Daniel Craig as 007, but also Amazon MGM Studios fully taking over the franchise and ousting long-time producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, has been an uneven affair to follow.

Rather quickly, it was confirmed that Denis Villeneuve would direct this film and Steven Knight would write the script, with some new executive producers attached to oversee the wider project, but there has also been months and months with very little progress worth documenting, a concerning fact considering No Time To Die premiered five years ago.

Seemingly, things are about to change for the better as Amazon MGM Studios has taken to social media to reveal that the casting procedure for finding the next James Bond actor has officially commenced.

"The search for the next James Bond is underway. While we don't plan to comment on specific details during the casting process, we're excited to share more news with 007 fans as soon as the time is right."

For those wondering who is regarded as the current favourite to be cast as James Bond, bookies seem to think Callum Turner is the man for the job, but there are strong odds on Harris Dickinson, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jacob Elordi, Theo James, and more.