Amazon MGM Studios is taking over the James Bond franchise

We've been waiting frankly far too long to hear who will be taking over as the next 007 following Daniel Craig, who exited the role after No Time To Die. We knew that film would be the last time Craig appeared as James Bond before it even premiered, and it's well over three years since it made its arrival in cinemas, and yet we're still in the dark with no clue or idea as to who will take over the role. But perhaps there is a very good reason for this.

It has just been revealed that Amazon MGM Studios will be taking over creative control of the James Bond franchise going forward, claiming responsibilities that formerly belonged to Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson. This is part of a deal that is regarded as a "joint venture" but it definitely seems more as though Amazon MGM Studios will be helming all things Bond going forward while the former stewards take a backseat.

Speaking about this new plan, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, Mike Hopkins, stated: "We are grateful to the late Albert R. Broccoli and Harry Saltzman for bringing James Bond to movie theatres around the world, and to Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli for their unyielding dedication and their role in continuing the legacy of the franchise that is cherished by legions of fans worldwide. We are honoured to continue this treasured heritage, and look forward to ushering in the next phase of the legendary 007 for audiences around the world."

Amazon first gained rights to James Bond back in 2022 when it acquired and merged with MGM to form Amazon MGM Studios. Since then, we've seen the Bond franchise land on Prime Video and even the creation of a reality TV series.

Former stewards Wilson and Broccoli also commented on this change and why it has come about.

Wilson began: "With my 007 career spanning nearly sixty incredible years, I am stepping back from producing the James Bond films to focus on art and charitable projects. Therefore, Barbara and I agree, it is time for our trusted partner, Amazon MGM Studios, to lead James Bond into the future."

Broccoli then continued: "My life has been dedicated to maintaining and building upon the extraordinary legacy that was handed to Michael and me by our father, producer Cubby Broccoli. I have had the honour of working closely with four of the tremendously talented actors who have played 007 and thousands of wonderful artists within the industry. With the conclusion of No Time To Die and Michael retiring from the films, I feel it is time to focus on my other projects."

So, there we have it. The end of an era. After 27 films, the new stewards tasked with respecting and truly delivering on one of the longest-running franchises in entertainment is Amazon MGM Studios. Perhaps it means Craig's successor can be selected now.

Do you think this is for the good for James Bond?