Report claims Amazon "don't know what to do with" James Bond

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What exactly is happening with the James Bond franchise? For a while, it seemed like things were progressing at a good pace, with a director and a writer determined for the project, and these being two quite well-known names at that in Denis Villeneuve and Steven Knight, respectively. But since these creative choices were determined, it really doesn't seem like much of any meaningful progress on the movie has been made, something a new report from The Telegraph has delved deeper into.

The report claims that Amazon doesn't have much of a plan in place for the Bond franchise and that a writer has said "no one knows what's going on". This is exacerbated by a lack of script from Knight, which is claimed to be "nowhere near ready" all while other key creative figures like Villeneuve seem to be more occupied with other projects instead of driving the franchise forward.

It's even directly mentioned that the Amazon MGM Studios executives are "fed up with even thinking about 007's future".

It's certainly not a great picture being painted about the future of Bond, which has seemingly fallen into disarray following the removal of long-time producers and stewards, Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson. The worst bit is that there is no movement that suggests this report is wide of the mark, as No Time to Die debuted in 2021 and in the five years since, very little progress has been made on Bond's fate.

The report also features a brief statement from a film studios professor who claims they are "getting the impression that they don't know what to do with it", making the supposed 2028 premiere date for the next chapter seemingly wildly unlikely.