A real life Wild Robot was at the BAFTAs

The BAFTAs were last night, and while they might not have as many eyes on them as the Oscars, to us Brits they're a ceremony of great prestige. Ahead of the awards show, attendees spotted a life-size Roz from The Wild Robot.

Nodding away, with her eyes lighting up, Roz looks quite lifelike at the event. Well, as lifelike as a robot can look. Even with her attending in person last night, Roz didn't pick up the win for best animated movie, as that award instead went to Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl.

Oh well, there's always the Oscars, where we hope to see Roz again. She'll be back on our screens soon enough in The Wild Robot sequel, which DreamWorks is currently working on.

