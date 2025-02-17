English
Follow us
Gamereactor
lifestyle
The Wild Robot

A real life Wild Robot was at the BAFTAs

Roz was greeting people as they entered the Royal Festival Hall.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The BAFTAs were last night, and while they might not have as many eyes on them as the Oscars, to us Brits they're a ceremony of great prestige. Ahead of the awards show, attendees spotted a life-size Roz from The Wild Robot.

Nodding away, with her eyes lighting up, Roz looks quite lifelike at the event. Well, as lifelike as a robot can look. Even with her attending in person last night, Roz didn't pick up the win for best animated movie, as that award instead went to Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl.

Oh well, there's always the Oscars, where we hope to see Roz again. She'll be back on our screens soon enough in The Wild Robot sequel, which DreamWorks is currently working on.

This is an ad:
The Wild Robot

Related texts

0
The Wild Robot

The Wild Robot
MOVIE REVIEW. Written by Alex Hopley

DreamWorks adds some nuts and bolts to the classic fish out of water story to tremendous effect.



Loading next content