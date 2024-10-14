The Wild Robot sequel in the works at DreamWorks

HQ

The Wild Robot is the animated movie everyone's raving about this October. Some have said it's the best film from studio DreamWorks yet, and even if you don't agree, the cold, hard cash is coming in for the film. Having raked in $148 million on a $78 million budget, it's not quite the smash hit at the box office DreamWorks may have hoped for, but it has generated enough for a sequel.

Filmmaker Chris Sanders confirmed to Deadline that a sequel was in the works. "100% yes there are absolutely plans for a second one," he said. Sanders was also the writer/director on How to Train Your Dragon, Lilo & Stitch, and The Croods.

The Wild Robot is coming to digital platforms this week. After less than a month at the box office, it'll land on the 15th of October. Once more, it seems film companies are happy to not generate as much money the traditional way if it means a sweet streaming deal.