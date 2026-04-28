A Final Reckoning! Why You Shouldn't Miss Diablo IV: Lord of Hatred

Sanctuary is in its darkest hour. The demons of Hell swarm the land and the Prime Evil Mephisto is in the final stages of his destructive plan. All is lost... or at least this could be the case if you don't step up to the challenge.

Diablo IV: Lord of Hatred brings a long-awaited final reckoning with Mephisto. We've witnessed as Mephisto has steadily grown in strength, evolving from a lupine manifestation to an all-powerful monster, and in this next expansion for Blizzard's beloved action-RPG, we'll be able to finally take the fight to the Prime Evil himself. In this coming chapter, there's plenty in store, including a whole new campaign, two new classes, reworked skill trees, an entire new region to explore, an overhauled endgame, and a slate of impactful quality-of-life improvements. Diablo IV: Lord of Hatred isn't just a new expansion, it's an unmissable continuation of the acclaimed adventure.

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Conquering the threat of Mephisto and his demonic forces requires reinforcements and in Diablo IV: Lord of Hatred, both the Paladin and the Warlock classes are a very timely arrival.

The Paladin is a protector of the innocent, a stalwart light in the darkness who uses faith and belief to strike down evil. Whether you choose to train as an angelic Arbiter, an unrelenting Zealot, a cleansing Adjudicator, or even an indomitable Juggernaut, the Paladin brings plenty of variety and potential. Restore hope and strike down evil. That's a key belief of the Paladin. With sanctified steel and an unyielding shield backed by divine strength, these heroes can be defensive protectors or ruthless destroyers, all depending on how you like to play.

The Warlock on the other hand is about embracing chaotic infernal powers and using forbidden knowledge to turn Hell's own wrath against itself. Masters of summoning and binding, Warlocks can train as an overwhelming Legion, a hulking Vanguard, a manipulative Mastermind, or even the devastating Ritualist, with all four classes capable of making Hell fear its own strength. Often persecuted for their misunderstood abilities, the Warlock is all about using the corruption threatening Sanctuary to defend the realm from the evil in play.

With two new classes to master, Blizzard is accompanying this major expansion with a huge update to the Skill Tree for all classes in Diablo IV. Available to all players, not just Diablo IV: Lord of Hatred owners, the reshaped hero progression suite is designed to enable deeper customisation and buildcrafting, ultimately refreshing how you go about designing and crafting your hero and the way they play. The aim with this refresh is to add additional tools for mastery, which will alter how you build characters, be this through providing extra skill points via the level cap increase or by offering new branches and avenues to shape your hero, resetting the paradigm for how buildcrafting fundamentally works.

Let's not forget about the arrival of Skovos either, making for the first time the long-discussed region has appeared in a Diablo game. Regarded as the birthplace of humanity and the former home of the archangel Inarius and the demon Lilith, this land features spell-binding secrets and incredible history, and is unique to the dismal and dark landscapes we often find around Sanctuary, with an emphasis on stunning and ancient architecture in its regal city of Temis. The wider surroundings polarise the high-fantasy theme with volcanic domains, flooded shorelines, and ancient crumbling temples, all populated by twisted cultists, horrific monsters, and demonic filth steadily infecting the realm.

With a grand reckoning on the horizon and a new part of Sanctuary to explore, you'll be glad to know Diablo IV: Lord of Hatred has added a ton of new endgame options for once the campaign has concluded, with this combining new activities and updated systems. War Plans, for one, is a game-changing new progression tool allowing you to create a playlist of your favourite activities, modifying each task so you get powerful rewards for your efforts. For those looking for a true test, Echoing Hatred builds on this by offering a new activity where you fight endless hordes of demons for epic rewards. And let's not forget about what will undoubtedly become your new favourite hobby. Fishing is being introduced, giving fans an opportunity to visit a nearby waterhole to reel in peculiar beasties and amazing treasures.

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With so much promising content on the way, Blizzard is supporting Diablo IV: Lord of Hatred's arrival with a major quality-of-life improvement update for all players. There are new customisation systems in the Horadric Cube, which can turn unwanted gear into something more powerful and relevant, all while the Talisman enables your heroes to develop further and acquire additional set bonuses to aid in the war against Hell's forces. Oh and let's not forget about the new Loot Filter that should make finding your desired items easier.

With so much in store, you can see why this is an unmissable expansion. So what are you waiting for? Diablo IV: Lord of Hatred is launching on Battle.net, Xbox, PlayStation, and Steam on April 28.