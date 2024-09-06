You could win a Space Marine-themed PS5

HQ

Saber Interactive and Focus Entertainment, the teams behind the critical-hit Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, have come together once more to craft a beautiful, custom PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X console with matching controllers.

Shown off on their social media, the console is available for fans to win via a contest:

It's ornate, grand, and bold in blue and gold, just like Captain Titus. Unfortunately only two of the consoles exist - which does make the giveaway that much more meaningful - but it sure would be nice if consoles like this were put into serial production, even in limited numbers.

For those of us who inevitably won't be winners, we can console ourselves with an ASMR unboxing of the consoles from YouTuber TheRelaxingEnd:

HQ

