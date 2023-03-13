Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Xbox will not be on E3 2023's showfloor

But the games company will be participating in the annual convention in a digital aspect.

E3 2023 will be missing some heavy-hitters this year. Following Nintendo confirming that it will not be part of the annual trade show, Microsoft has now shared a statement with IGN, where it has revealed that Xbox will also not have a presence on the E3 2023 showfloor.

Xbox will be part of the big week of gaming however, as it has previously confirmed that it will be hosting its own showcase on June 11, and will then be part of E3 Digital this year, although the extent of this hasn't been elaborated on further.

"We can't wait to host our Xbox Games Showcase on June 11 and will share more details later," said Xbox to IGN. "We also look forward to co-streaming our event as part of E3 Digital and will not be on the E3 showfloor."

The next big company that will be expected to confirm its attendance at this year's event will be Sony, which considering PlayStation hasn't usually looked to attend these big trade shows as of late, we should probably assume the final part of the big console trifecta won't be present either. Still at least Ubisoft will be there.

E3 2023 is set for June 13 through June 16.

