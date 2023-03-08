Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Xbox to reveal 2023's biggest news in June showcase

We finally know when to expect updates from Avowed, Forza Motorsport and Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, as well as some unannounced titles.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The long expected Starfield delay was finally confirmed today, and it included the fact that the The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim developers' highly anticipated game will get its own Direct stream on June 11. Turns out, that's far from the only really exciting show we can look forward to that day.

Because Microsoft has taken the opportunity to announce that the previously teased Xbox Games Showcase will also be on June 11. In fact, it'll be right before the one solely focused on Starfield, so we'll be having a lot of fun that day. Especially because this leaves plenty of room for other games at the showcase, which hopefully means we'll see Avowed, Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, Forza Motorsport and other Xbox Game Studios games (+ third-party titles) expected to launch in the 12 months following the show.

What do you hope to see at Xbox' summer showcase?

Xbox to reveal 2023's biggest news in June showcase


Loading next content