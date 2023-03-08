Xbox to reveal 2023's biggest news in June showcase

HQ

The long expected Starfield delay was finally confirmed today, and it included the fact that the The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim developers' highly anticipated game will get its own Direct stream on June 11. Turns out, that's far from the only really exciting show we can look forward to that day.

Because Microsoft has taken the opportunity to announce that the previously teased Xbox Games Showcase will also be on June 11. In fact, it'll be right before the one solely focused on Starfield, so we'll be having a lot of fun that day. Especially because this leaves plenty of room for other games at the showcase, which hopefully means we'll see Avowed, Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, Forza Motorsport and other Xbox Game Studios games (+ third-party titles) expected to launch in the 12 months following the show.

What do you hope to see at Xbox' summer showcase?