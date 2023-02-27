Nintendo is skipping E3 this year

HQ

It was rumoured recently that Sony, Nintendo, and Microsoft wouldn't be appearing at this year's E3 showcase, and now Nintendo has confirmed its absence from the show.

A few years ago, it would have been considered quite odd for one of the major platform owners to not have a show at E3. However, with the rise of first-party presentations like Nintendo Directs and PlayStation State of Plays, it seems the gaming giants are preferring to go their own way nowadays.

In a statement to Venture Beat about the E3 absence, Nintendo said "We approach our involvement in any event on a case-by-case basis and are always considering various ways to engage with our fans. Since this year's E3 show didn't fit into our plans, we have decided to not participate. However, we have been and continue to be a strong supporter of the ESA and E3."

E3 won't be empty even with the absence of some heavy hitters, as Konami is meant to reveal some big titles at the event, and there could be a big showcase by Ubisoft, too.

