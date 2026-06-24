World Cup 2026 standings after matchday 2 of group stage (Wednesday June 24), teams that would be eliminated

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The second matchday in the World Cup group stage has ended. The third round starts immediately on Wednesday, with matches running until Saturday June 27 (Sunday in European time), and all matches in each group being played at the same time (these are the times for the matches).

During Tuesday's matches, a new team confirmed qualification for round of 32, Colombia, who defeated DR Congo 1-0 and lead Group K over Portugal; and one got eliminated, Panama, who lost to Croatia and also lost to Ghana in their first match of Group I.

Teams confirmed qualified and eliminated from World Cup:

Right now, the only teams that know for sure they will be in round of 32 are Mexico, USA, Germany, Argentina, France, Norway and Colombia; while the teams confirmed eliminated before the third match are Haiti, Turkey, Tunisia, Jordan and Panama.

Most will qualify, though: from the 48 teams at this stage, 32 will go: 12 group leaders, 12 runner-ups and 8 third-placed teams, according to a ranking between those that finish third based on points, overall goal difference, overall number of goals score

If the group stage ended today, all teams ranked first and second would qualify, and all third placed teams would also qualify except for: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Ecuador, Senegal and DR Congo are currently the four worst third-placed teams. South Africa, Qatar, Haiti, Turkey, Curaçao, Tunisia, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Jordan, Uzbekistan and Panama are now the fourth placed teams.

World Cup group stage standings after round 2:

Group A



Mexico: 6 pts, GD +3

South Korea: 3 pts, GD 0

Czechia: 1 pt, GD -1

South Africa: 1 pt, GD -2



Group B



Canada: 4 pts, GD +6

Switzerland: 4 pts, GD +3

Bosnia and Herzegovina: 1 pt, GD -3

Qatar: 1 pt, GD -6



Group C



Brazil: 4 pts, GD +3

Morocco: 4 pts, GD +1

Scotland: 3 pts, GD 0

Haiti: 0 pts, GD -4



Group D



United States: 6 pts, GD +5

Australia: 3 pts, GD 0

Paraguay: 3 pts, GD -2

Turkey: 0 pts, GD -3



Group E



Germany: 6 pts, GD +7

Ivory Coast: 3 pts, GD 0

Ecuador: 1 pt, GD -1

Curacao: 1 pt, GD -6



Group F



Netherlands: 4 pts, GD +4

Japan: 4 pts, GD +4

Sweden: 3 pts, GD 0

Tunisia: 0 pts, GD -8



Group G



Egypt: 4 pts, GD +2

Iran: 2 pts, GD 0

Belgium: 2 pts, GD 0

New Zealand: 1 pt, GD -2



Group H



Spain: 4 pts, GD +4

Uruguay: 2 pts, GD 0

Cape Verde: 2 pts, GD 0

Saudi Arabia: 1 pt, GD -4



Group I



France: 6 pts, GD +5

Norway: 6 pts, GD +4

Senegal: 0 pts, GD -3

Iraq: 0 pts, GD -6



Group J



Argentina: 6 pts, GD +5

Austria: 3 pts, GD 0

Algeria: 3 pts, GD -2

Jordan: 0 pts, GD -3



Group K



Colombia: 6 pts, GD +3

Portugal: 4 pts, GD +5

DR Congo: 1 pt, GD -1

Uzbekistan: 0 pts, GD -7



Group L



England: 4 pts, GD +2

Ghana: 4 pts, GD +1

Croatia: 3 pts, GD -1

Panama: 0 pts, GD -2

