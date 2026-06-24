World Cup 2026: all matches for matchday 3 in group stage (June 24-28, times in CEST, BST)

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World Cup 2026 group stage is about to close: today Wednesday June 24 the third round of the group matches begins, and will last until Sunday June 28 (technically Saturday in North American time, with round of 32 matches starting immediately on Sunday).

What's interesting now is that both matches from each group will be played at the same time, as the results from one match will likely impact the other teams. That makes it harder to follow, but more exciting, even if some matches will inevitably take place at inconvenient times in Europe.

After the final matches of the group stage, 16 teams will be eliminated: all those that finish in fourth place and the four worst teams in third place. Round of 32 will start on Sunday June 28 at 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST, and will run until Saturday July 4.

World Cup 2026 group stage matchday 3:

Wednesday, June 24



Group B: Switzerland vs Canada (21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST), Vancouver, Canada



Group B: Bosnia & Herzegovina vs Qatar (21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST), Seattle, USA



Thursday, June 25



Group C: Morocco vs Haiti (00:00 CEST, 23:00 BST -of Wednesday), Atlanta, USA



Group C: Scotland vs Brazil (00:00 CEST, 23:00 BST -of Wednesday-), Miami, USA



Group A: South Africa vs South Korea (03:00 CEST, 02:00 BST), Guadalupe, Mexico



Group A: Czech Republic vs Mexico (03:00 CEST, 02:00 BST), Mexico City, Mexico



Group E: Curacao vs Ivory Coast (22:00 CEST, 21:00 BST), Philadelphia, USA



Group E: Ecuador vs Germany (22:00 CEST, 21:00 BST), New Jersey, USA



Friday, June 26



Group F: Tunisia vs Netherlands (01:00 CEST, 00:00 BST), Kansas City, USA



Group F: Japan vs Sweden (01:00 CEST, 00:00 BST), Arlington, USA



Group D: Turkey vs USA (04:00 CEST, 03:00 BST), Los Angeles, USA



Group D: Paraguay vs Australia (04:00 CEST, 03:00 BST), Santa Clara, USA



Group I: Norway vs France (21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST), Foxborough, USA



Group I: Senegal vs Iraq (21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST), Toronto, Canada



Saturday, June 27



Group H: Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia (02:00 CEST, 01:00 BST), Houston, USA



Group H: Uruguay vs Spain (02:00 CEST, 01:00 BST), Zapopan, Mexico



Group G: New Zealand vs Belgium (05:00 CEST, 04:00 BST), Vancouver, Canada



Group G: Egypt vs Iran (05:00 CEST, 04:00 BST), Seattle, USA



Group L: Panama vs England (23:00 CEST, 22:00 BST), New Jersey, USA



Group L: Croatia vs Ghana (23:00 CEST, 22:00 BST), Philadelphia, USA



Sunday, June 28



Group K: Colombia vs Portugal (01:30 CEST, 00:30 BST), Miami, USA



Group K: DR Congo vs Uzbekistan (01:30 CEST, 00:30 BST), Atlanta, USA



Group J: Algeria vs Austria (04:00 CEST, 03:00 BST), Kansas City, USA



Group J: Jordan vs Argentina (04:00 CEST, 03:00 BST), Arlington, USA

