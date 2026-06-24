World Cup 2026: all matches for matchday 3 in group stage (June 24-28, times in CEST, BST)
The final matches of round of 32 take place between Wednesday and Saturday/Sunday.
World Cup 2026 group stage is about to close: today Wednesday June 24 the third round of the group matches begins, and will last until Sunday June 28 (technically Saturday in North American time, with round of 32 matches starting immediately on Sunday).
What's interesting now is that both matches from each group will be played at the same time, as the results from one match will likely impact the other teams. That makes it harder to follow, but more exciting, even if some matches will inevitably take place at inconvenient times in Europe.
After the final matches of the group stage, 16 teams will be eliminated: all those that finish in fourth place and the four worst teams in third place. Round of 32 will start on Sunday June 28 at 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST, and will run until Saturday July 4.
World Cup 2026 group stage matchday 3:
Wednesday, June 24
- Group B: Switzerland vs Canada (21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST), Vancouver, Canada
- Group B: Bosnia & Herzegovina vs Qatar (21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST), Seattle, USA
Thursday, June 25
- Group C: Morocco vs Haiti (00:00 CEST, 23:00 BST -of Wednesday), Atlanta, USA
- Group C: Scotland vs Brazil (00:00 CEST, 23:00 BST -of Wednesday-), Miami, USA
- Group A: South Africa vs South Korea (03:00 CEST, 02:00 BST), Guadalupe, Mexico
- Group A: Czech Republic vs Mexico (03:00 CEST, 02:00 BST), Mexico City, Mexico
- Group E: Curacao vs Ivory Coast (22:00 CEST, 21:00 BST), Philadelphia, USA
- Group E: Ecuador vs Germany (22:00 CEST, 21:00 BST), New Jersey, USA
Friday, June 26
- Group F: Tunisia vs Netherlands (01:00 CEST, 00:00 BST), Kansas City, USA
- Group F: Japan vs Sweden (01:00 CEST, 00:00 BST), Arlington, USA
- Group D: Turkey vs USA (04:00 CEST, 03:00 BST), Los Angeles, USA
- Group D: Paraguay vs Australia (04:00 CEST, 03:00 BST), Santa Clara, USA
- Group I: Norway vs France (21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST), Foxborough, USA
- Group I: Senegal vs Iraq (21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST), Toronto, Canada
Saturday, June 27
- Group H: Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia (02:00 CEST, 01:00 BST), Houston, USA
- Group H: Uruguay vs Spain (02:00 CEST, 01:00 BST), Zapopan, Mexico
- Group G: New Zealand vs Belgium (05:00 CEST, 04:00 BST), Vancouver, Canada
- Group G: Egypt vs Iran (05:00 CEST, 04:00 BST), Seattle, USA
- Group L: Panama vs England (23:00 CEST, 22:00 BST), New Jersey, USA
- Group L: Croatia vs Ghana (23:00 CEST, 22:00 BST), Philadelphia, USA
Sunday, June 28
- Group K: Colombia vs Portugal (01:30 CEST, 00:30 BST), Miami, USA
- Group K: DR Congo vs Uzbekistan (01:30 CEST, 00:30 BST), Atlanta, USA
- Group J: Algeria vs Austria (04:00 CEST, 03:00 BST), Kansas City, USA
- Group J: Jordan vs Argentina (04:00 CEST, 03:00 BST), Arlington, USA