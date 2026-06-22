World Cup 2026: How many third-placed teams qualify and tie-break criteria

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World Cup 2026, the largest in history, will feature for the first time a round of 32, which means that finishing third in the group stage does not mean elimination. In fact, most of the third-placed teams will qualify for round of 32: eight out of 12 third-placed teams will qualify, ranked by an easy to follow criteria based on points, goal difference, and goals scored.

The system is quite simple: on each of the 12 groups, the group winners will benefit from playing against theoretically weaker teams, although it is no longer simply "group leaders vs. group runner-ups".

Four of the group winners will play group runners-up, and the other eight group winners play advancing third-placed teams. The remaining four group runners-up play against the other four group runners-up.

How the third-placed teams ranking is made

Traditionally, FIFA used goal difference as the main tiebreaker for teams when they had the same number of points. That system is no longer prioritised to decided the group leaders and runner-ups, using head-to-head systems based on points and goals scored.

But to make things simpler, the "mini-ranking" of the third-placed teams will be made using the most straightforward criteria:



Number of points won

Better goal difference from all group matches

Most goals scored overall from all group matches



Those are the main criteria to decide the order of the third placed teams. Still, if those two tie-breakers (goal difference and goals scored) are not enough to make the list, FIFA uses a fair-play system, known as team conduct score, related to the number of yellow and red cards obtained in all group matches, including players and officials.

If that's still not enough, the most updated FIFA ranking will be used to decide the order.

Who will the third-placed teams face in round of 32?



Third place team from Group C, E, F, H or I will face Group A winner (Mexico)



Third place team from Group A, B, C, D or F will face Group E winner



Third place team from Group C, D, F, G or H will face Group I winner



Third place team from Group B, E, F, I or J will face Group C winner (United States)



Third-place team from Group A, E, H, I or J will face Group G winner



Third-place team from Group E, H, I, J or K will face Group L winner



Third-place team from Group E, F, G, I or J will face Group B winner



Third-place team from Group D, E, I, J or L will face Group K winner

