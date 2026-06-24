World Cup 2026 could introduce a new rule for penalty shootouts to make them fairer

HQ

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) are constantly tinkering with the rules of football, with several new rules added to this World Cup, like extending VAR's powers to review corners and second yellows, giving "free" corners if a goalkeeper takes too much time to put the ball in motion, or showing straight red cards to players who cover their mouths (something that has already happened this World Cup).

With an extremely short notice, IFAB may introduce another rule that seems insignificant but could have drastic consequences, as it regards penalty shootouts. The Times reports that IFAB has proposed the following change, that must be approved before Sunday, when the first round of 32 match takes place, if it's to be used at this World Cup.

Only one draw before a penalty shootout

The rule change is about the draw before a penalty shootout. Until now, two draws are made: one to decide who shoots first and the other to decide which goal will they use. When given the option, most teams choose to shoot first because there is a belief (not always supported by statistics, but generally accepted to be true) that teams that shoot first have more chances of winning the shootout. Teams also, naturally, choose to take the penalties in the goal where their local fans are.

As both things are separated draws (made flipping a coin), a team can get very lucky if they win both or very unlucky if they lose both. Last Champions League final was decided in a penalty shootout between PSG and Arsenal, and the winner, Paris Saint-Germain, was very lucky as they won both draws.

To make the draw fairer, the new rule proposes that only a draw will be made. The team that wins the draw will decide what they want to prioritise: if to shoot first, or where to make the penalty shootout. When they make their choice, the other team will be able to choose the other thing.

Do you think this change will help make penalty shootouts fairer? If given the choice, what would you choose?