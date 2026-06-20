Miguel Almirón, from Paraguay, first player to be sent off for covering his mouth

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Paraguayan Miguel Almirón, 32-year-old midfielder from the Paraguay national team and MLS team Atlanta United, became the first player to be sent off because of the so-called 'Prestianni law', a new rule by FIFA in which players that cover their mouths to say something so that they can't be lipread later are shown straight red card.

It happened in the match against Turkey, at the end of the first half, when he covered his mouth to speak to Mert Muldur, leaving their team with ten players for the second half. VAR officials warned the referee of what he did, who checked on VAR and showed him the red card.

Earlier this year, during a Champions League match between Real Madrid and Benfica, Gianluca Prestianni reportedly said racist insults to Vinícius, but because he covered his mouth, it couldn't be proved. This led to the creation of this rule, initially to be used on World Cup and evaluated later, based on the presumtion that, if a player covered his mouth, he said "something that they shouldn't have".

Still, it didn't matter much as Turkey was unable to score and the match ended 1-0, victory for Paraguay after an early goal by Matías Galarza. Turkey ended up eliminated from the competition.