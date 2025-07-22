Wonder Woman script is being written by the screenwriter behind the upcoming Supergirl

We recently reported that DC film boss James Gunn had decided to fast-track a Wonder Woman film in the newly launched DC universe, which means we will have to wait a little longer for the next Superman film.

Following an article in The Wrap about Ana Nogueira - screenwriter for the upcoming Supergirl and Teen Titans - being given the honor of writing Wonder Woman, Gunn has now confirmed the news on Threads. The film is currently being written, but it is still unclear who will be given the honor of playing Wonder Woman after Gal Gadot left the role in connection with the closure of the old DC universe.