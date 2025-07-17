Report: The next Superman movie might take a while as Wonder Woman is fast-tracked

It was only a month ago that DC movie boss James Gunn confirmed that a Wonder Woman movie is in the works. This might lead one to suspect that it will take years before it is ready for release, but that doesn't necessarily seem to be the case.

Variety now reports that DC and Warner won't rush a new Superman film despite the success of the movie that premiered a week ago. Instead, they now choose to speed up and prioritize Wonder Woman:

"Although Warner Bros. has sequel options on Corenswet and Brosnahan, a sequel announcement does not appear to be imminent. Instead, sources say the studio is fast-tracking a Wonder Woman movie. And the studio is thrilled with Matt Reeves' just-submitted screenplay draft for the sequel to The Batman."

Gunn has confirmed that we'll be seeing David Corenswet as Superman before the inevitable sequel, and it's likely to be Supergirl, which will premiere in June 2026. Beyond that, we also have Peacemaker: Season 2 and Lanterns to look forward to, as well as a horror movie based on Clayface.

In other words, there will certainly be no shortage of DC entertainment even without Superman, and perhaps we can hope for Wonder Woman in 2027 if the project is fast-tracked and given the necessary resources. Who will play the titular heroine after Gal Gadot is yet to be determined, but James Gunn himself recently said that he thinks Adria Arjona would be a "great" fit.