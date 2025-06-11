James Gunn confirms that a new Wonder Woman film is in development

The pandemic film Wonder Woman 1984 was the final nail in the coffin for Gal Gadot and the Amazonian woman from Themiscyra, however, the poor reviews and the fact that the film was a major financial failure for DC are not something that bothers James Gunn.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, the DC boss has now confirmed that work on a new Wonder Woman film has begun. It will be part of the new DC Universe and will have nothing to do with the HBO series Paradise Lost, which is "its own thing" according to Gunn himself.

"We're working on Wonder Woman. It's being written right now."

As in the case of Superman, it will be a fresh start for Wonder Woman, and there is no question of Gadot reprising the role. Gunn was also keen to emphasise that Diana Prince is a very important cornerstone of the new universe he is trying to build.

Who would you like to see in the role of the next Wonder Woman?