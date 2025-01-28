HQ

A new study from Aalto University reveals that a whopping 80% of companies are failing to capitalise on the benefits of AI, and it's not the technology that's to blame. According to researchers, the real issue lies in the emotional and behavioural responses of employees toward new AI tools. Companies may invest heavily in AI, but if leaders don't address the emotional side of adoption, they risk failure. The research points out that employees often distrust AI not because it doesn't work well, but because they feel uncomfortable with it. In a case study of a consulting firm, employees became increasingly resistant to AI tools that tracked their daily activities, manipulating data to appear more competent. The study suggests that trust—both emotional and cognitive—is crucial for AI success, with leaders needing to engage employees' feelings and concerns. So, could addressing emotions be the key to unlocking AI's full potential in a company?

Would you trust AI to track your daily work activities?

