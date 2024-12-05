What is FIFA Club World Cup and why is it controversial: the new format, explained

HQ

FIFA Club World Cup, a competion created in 2000, returns next summer with a brand new format, one that has brough some controversy as it extends the football calendar for some teams until mid July 2025, leaving them just one month of rest and putting at risk the health of the players.

Between June 15 to July 13, 2025, 32 teams from all over the world will play in the United States for the chance of winning a trophy that, traditionally only played seven teams, the respective winners of AFC (Asia), CAF (Africa), CONCACAF (North America) CONMEBOL (Latin America), OFC (Oceania) and UEFA (Europe) cups, plus a second club from the host country, with UEFA and CONMEBOL teams jumping straight to semifinals.

So, instead of being a yearly short format tournament that didn't bring in much interest, FIFA Club World Cup will be a competition held every four years, similar in style to FIFA World Cup, with clubs qualifying by winning the previous continental cups (like Champions League or Libertadores) as well as their ranking on their respective continental conferederations.

In practice, it will ressemble the FIFA World Cup, with a round-robin, quarterfinals, semifinals and a grand final, in the same dates in the middle of the summer we are used to see the nations fight for the most prestigious football cup in the world. Although it remains to be seen if this new trophy will gather too much interest...

UEFA teams qualified for FIFA Club World Cup 2025



Chelsea (ENG) - 2020/21 UEFA Champions League



Real Madrid (ESP) - 2021/22 and 2023/24 UEFA Champions League



Manchester City (ENG) - 2022/23 UEFA Champions League



Bayern Munich (GER) - UEFA ranking pathway



Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) - UEFA ranking pathway



Inter Milan (ITA) - UEFA ranking pathway



Porto (POR) - UEFA ranking pathway



Benfica (POR) - UEFA ranking pathway



Borussia Dortmund (GER) - UEFA ranking pathway



Juventus (ITA) - UEFA ranking pathway



Atletico Madrid (ESP) - UEFA ranking pathway



FC Salzburg (AUT) - UEFA ranking pathway



These are the 12 European teams that will take part in the first FIFA Club World Cup in the new format. Despite changing radically the format and even designing a new trophy, it will continue the track records of the previous yearly editions. Manchester City is the current title holder and Real Madrid the one with more wins, five.

This afternoon, Thursday December 5, the eight groups for the group strage will be announced live at 19:00. Yesterday, FIFA announced a record breaking sum to give DAZN worldwide rights for the competition...

FIFA Club World Cup and FIFA Intercontinental Cup are not the same thing

And let's not forget that FIFA also holds the Intercontinental Cup, which is something completely different, and more akin to what FIFA Club World Cup used to be -and, for some years, they were technically the same thing-.

The refounded Intercontinental Cup will be held anually pitting the winners of the six FIFA conferedations of the previous year, although the European winner will jump straight to the final. This year's final and semifinal, its first edition, takes place this month, with Real Madrid playing against either Botafugo, Pachuca or Al Ahly on December 18.