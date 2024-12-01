Botafogo wins CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores despite red card foul in the first 30 seconds

HQ

The 2024 Copa Libertadores final will go on on history as one of the most unlikeliest of the competition's 60 years of history.

For starters, it saw a first-time winner: Botafogo de Futebol e Regatas, a Brazilian club based in Rio de Janeiro that had only won one CONMEBOL title before, in 1993, a Copa CONMEBOL -second-tier cup similar to Europa League- and only two Campeonato Brasileiro Série A league titles.

The result, 3-1 against one time winner Atlético Mineiro, was achieved with 10 players: Gregore was expelled after an awfully dangerous foul in the first 30 seconds. You can watch the chilling kick below.

Despite playing with disadvantage virtually the whole match, Botafogo got the lead in the first half with goals by Luiz Henrique and Alex Telles. In the second half, Vargas from Atlético Mineiro put the 1-2, but despite 22 shots and 80% ball posession, they couldn't finalize any play and da Silva put the cherry on the cake for Botafogo at the 97 minute.

After this unforgettable victory, Botafogo earns its qualification for FIFA Club World Cup 2025, to be played next summer against the 31 best clubs worldwide.