How the Champions League playoffs work: the difference between finishing 9th and 24th

HQ

The new UEFA format for its main competitions (Champions League, Europa League and Conference League) has raised some doubts to fans, but after five matchdays, things are starting to fall into place.

Nine points are still at stake and things can change around, but everyone's got a pretty clear idea of who has chances of qualifying and who will be eliminated.

The first eight teams of the league phase will automatically qualify for the round of 16, while teams the finish between 9th and 24th will go to a new playoff. The bottom teams between 25th and 36th are automatically eliminated, with no relegation to Europa League.

As you can see, the survival margin of this League Phase is quite wide: 24 out of 36 teams will have have games assured until at least February.

But, does it matter what position my team finishes between 1-8 or between 9-24? The answer is yes.

Champions League's new playoff phase, explained

When we check UEFA's website on the new competition format, it just say "to strengthen the synergy between the league and knockout phases, and to provide more sporting incentive during the league phase, the pairings of the knockout phase will also be partly determined by the league phase rankings".

The rule is better explained in article 19.2 of the new competition (as spotted by Relevo). Teams that finish between 9th and 16th will be seeded in the knockout phase playoff draw and they will face a team placed 17th to 24th.

Pairings will not be random, and the better teams will face with the theoretically worse teams:

9th and 10th will face either 23th or 24th

11th and 12th will face either 21th or 22th

13th and 14th will face either 19th or 20th

15th and 16th will face either 17th or 18th

Teams between 9th and 16th will also have the benefit of playing the last game home.

The draw will take place January 31, and those games will be played between February 11-12 and February 18-19, 2025. The eight winners will be paired as usual with the eight winners from the League Phase for the round of 16, taking place in March.

Champions League table as of November 28th:



Liverpool

Internazionale

Barcelona

Borussia Dortmund

Atalanta

Bayer Leverkusen

Arsenal

AS Monaco

Aston Villa

Sporting CP

Brest

Lille

Bayern Munich

Benfica

Atlético Madrid

AC Milan

Manchester City

PSV Eindhoven

Juventus

Celtic

Feyenoord Rotterdam

Club Brugge

Dinamo Zagreb

Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain

Shakhtar Donetsk

VfB Stuttgart

Sparta Prague

SK Sturm Graz

Girona

Red Star Belgrade

RB Salzburg

Bologna

RB Leipzig

Slovan Bratislava

Young Boys

