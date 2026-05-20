We're playing Forza Horizon 6 on today's GR Live

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Yesterday was the official launch date for Forza Horizon 6, all following the project being available in an 'Early Access' state for Premium Edition owners as of late last week, a choice that seems to have been hugely beneficial for Playground Games.

As the latest chapter of the wider series has now arrived on PC and Xbox Series X/S, we're going to be making Forza Horizon 6 the star of today's GR Live stream, where I will be hosting and playing through an hour of the game all at the GR Live homepage from the usual time of 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST.

You may have noticed our wide guide coverage of Forza Horizon 6, so this won't be the opening hour of the game, as we will likely instead look to head online and compete against other racers around the world. If that sounds exciting, don't forget to tune in this afternoon.