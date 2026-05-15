Forza Horizon 6 Guide: All five cars that cost more than 10,000,000 Credits

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Let's be real, we all want to live the high-life. We all want to bask in luxury and drive the most expensive cars, and this even creeps into Playground's Forza Horizon series, where the most ludicrously priced vehicles always hold our attention.

With Forza Horizon 6 now available for Premium Edition owners and launching in a few days for everyone else, you may be wondering which cars are the priciest in Forza Horizon 6 and which machines will require the greatest investment from your credit bank? If so, we've gathered the five most expensive cars in the game below, with all five standing out as the only models in Forza Horizon 6 so far to be valued at octuple-digits, i.e. beyond 10,000,000 (10 million) credits.

1966 Ford #2 GT40 MK II - 13,200,000 Credits

An icon in racing, the main reason you might avoid snagging this one is that you will be rewarded with a different Ford GT model by completing Barn Finds. That 'free' model isn't an icon like this, but if you want to stand out, just know that there will be plenty of Ford GTs on the open road.

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1965 Shelby Cobra Daytona Coupe - 20,000,000 Credits

Another absolute legend. The beauty of this car is that there is only one Shelby model in the entire game right now, so anyone who sees you in this car will know you are rather well off and flush with cash. It's also a rather competent racer for anyone willing to mess with perfection by replacing and 'upgrading' parts.

1962 Ferrari 250 GTO - 40,000,000 Credits

In past Forza Horizon games, the Ferrari 250 GTO has been the most expensive car of them all, so it's of no surprise it's also a very expensive model in this chapter too. This car oozes style and class, becoming the perfect model for a trip up the Japanese coast.

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1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR - 60,000,000 Credits

One of the oldest cars in Forza Horizon 6, this old-timer is an absolute style icon, a true marker of a bygone age, when cars featured voluptuous designs and were built to look just as at home on the fashion runway as they were on the race track.

1967 Ferrari #24 Ferrari Spa 330 P4 - 70,000,000 Credits

The white whale, the crown jewel in any collection, owning this Ferrari will make everyone know that you have wealth beyond belief. Or maybe you just so happen to be a Welcome Pack owner looking to take advantage of the singular free Autoshow car voucher on offer? That certainly wouldn't be us...