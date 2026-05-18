Forza Horizon 6 has reportedly already made over $140 million in revenue

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We've been paying close attention to Forza Horizon 6, a game that has already become one of the best-rated projects of the entire year. But on top of being a critical hit, the title is also already a commercial behemoth, as it seems a large proportion of fans took advantage of the Early Access part of the Premium Edition bundle and hopped into the game a few days ahead of its wider proper debut.

As per Day One, it's reported that already almost 1.2 million players have dived into the game, with this information taken from a Speed Trap in the game of all places. Naturally, this isn't by any means a firm confirmation of the number of total players, as an optional side objective in the game isn't a clear way to measure player metrics, but the data does show that 1,191,886 players have registered data on the Speed Trap, meaning the same amount of players are actively experiencing the game.

With this being said, we can assume that just shy of 1.2 million players have also secured a Premium Edition of the game to be able to register data on the Speed Trap, which means the same number of fans have snagged the $120 version of the title, suggesting that as much as $144 million in revenue has already been generated for the game, despite it not even properly launching until tomorrow...

Needless to say, it seems like Playground has another immense hit on its hands. Check out our review of Forza Horizon 6 here.