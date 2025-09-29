Warhammer turns Space Marines and goblins cuddly with new plushies

HQ

Space Marines aren't known for their cuddly demeanour. While the Salamanders might value the lives of regular humans more than their cousins, most Space Marines aren't friendly to normal Imperial citizens, even if they'll risk life and limb to protect them. However, that may be about to change.

As revealed in Warhammer Community's Sunday preview, a new collaboration with TOMY has produced a plush Space Marine. With a massive head, little arms and stubby legs, this cuddly guy doesn't look like he'll take on armies anytime soon, but he is ready to stand and fight for the Emperor, and will watch over wherever you place him.

There's also a new plush dedicated to the Gloomspite Gitz from Age of Sigmar. Wrapped in a dark cloak and wearing a cute-but-sinister snarl, the gobbo plush looks just as mad as you'd hope while keeping his adorable exterior.

If you're more of a sports fan, there's also a Blood Bowl Ball Plush, complete with a few red stains to show it has been used in a game or two.

