Orbitals - Video Preview

We've been hands on with Shapefarm's upcoming adventure game to see how the Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive project elevates and iterates on the increasingly popular cooperative gameplay premise.
Nintendo Orbitals
Advertisement in partnership with PriceRunner
"Like split fiction, but inside a retro anime. That could very well be Orbital's elevator pitch.We recently spent the game's first hour in a couch co-op session at Nintendo, arranged by publisher Kepler, and while the comparison with Hazelight's latest masterpiece is inevitable, Orbital quickly shows that it wants to do its own thing."
"The first thing that strikes you is the presentation. Studio Masquette's handcrafted anime aesthetic is gorgeous, and the transition between cutscenes and gameplay is almost seamless.It isn't just the art style either. While the game itself runs at a locked 30 frames per second, the anime sequences were deliberately animated at 24 or even 12 fps to recreate that classic retro feel. So, what's actually going on? Maki and Amura are just little kids when disaster strikes their space station. Everything is on fire, panic spreads everywhere, and a young engineer called Togen rushes them into what initially looks like an escape pod. Except, it isn't. It's some sort of chamber that begins creating copies of the children while the adults desperately discuss activating something called the One Mind Machine. Moments later, the station explodes and breaks apart in space. Fifteen years later, Maki and Amura are now young engineers themselves, living aboard what's left of that same station. Their dynamic immediately reminded us of Ranma and Arcane. Competitive, prickly, constantly pushing each other, but clearly built on affection and trust. A little milder, sure, but the energy is there. Together, they're building a small spaceship to explore the surrounding debris and hopefully learn more about the mysterious cosmic storm that has trapped everyone there ever since. That's where players take control, and this is where the split-fiction comparison starts to fade. Instead of jumping from level to level, Orbitals revolves around a fully explorable hub aboard the space station."
"Before even starting the adventure proper, we found ourselves simply wandering around, sitting on sofas, trying out optional activities and soaking in the atmosphere.The game constantly rewards curiosity, and even something as simple as running around shows off some wonderfully animated character movement straight out of an 80s anime. Before the ship is ready, the game teaches you how to move around outside using a jet-powered suit, which later becomes an important part of exploration as players freely jump in and out of their spacecraft during missions. From there, Orbitals gradually introduces its co-op mechanics through repairs. One player uses a scrap hook, the other a liquid launcher, and right away communication becomes essential."
"Who carries which tool? When do you swap? Which combination works best? It's the kind of co-operation that feels natural rather than forced. That philosophy extends throughout the entire preview. Every new mechanic builds on the previous one without overwhelming you.Platforming becomes more demanding, environmental puzzles grow increasingly elaborate, and eventually a third tool, the beam cannon, opens the door to electrical circuits, boilers, moving platforms, and increasingly clever combinations. At no point did Orbitals feel hectic though, quite the opposite. Despite constantly asking both players to think and communicate, there's an unexpectedly relaxed rhythm to the whole thing, helped enormously by the soundtrack and the charming presentation. Once the ship is finally repaired, another layer opens up. One player takes the controls while the other jumps into the gunner seat, creating a slower, more deliberate version of those classic Star Wars or even Star Fox co-operative moments. Again, either player can take either role. The real adventure begins when Maki and Omura finally cross the mysterious storm wall that's isolated their settlement for the past 15 years. We won't spoil too much from there, because this is exactly where Orbitals starts introducing the strange and more magical side of its world. There are abandoned ships, mysterious creatures, automated defence systems, giant caves, and much more inventive puzzles involving physics, timing, and increasingly demanding coordination. Exploration also rewards curiosity. During our session, we found an optional collectible that unlocked a laser skipping rope mini-game aboard the ship. It was so addictive that a couple of journalists basically spent the rest of the preview trying to beat each other's scores. So far, Orbitals hasn't necessarily blown us away with one revolutionary mechanic. Instead, it kept winning us over little by little through clever puzzle design, constantly evolving carp interactions, and above all, its wonderful retro anime personality. The exaggerated expressions, the over-the-top drama, the beautiful mechanical animation, adorable characters like Hiroto the cat, it all comes together incredibly well. Of course, charm alone won't carry a full adventure."
"Whether Orbitals truly succeeds will ultimately depend on how long it can keep introducing fresh co-operative ideas without repeating itself. But after this first hour, we're certainly looking forward to finding out."