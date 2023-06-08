Xiaomi Smart Dehumidifier Lite (Quick Look) - Compact, Powerful, Quiet

This dehumidifier offers a broad slate of modes and noise cancellation options, all on top of boasting a massive three litre water tank, and supporting smart connectivity.
"Hello everyone, and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.Now we're going to take a look at something that we actually haven't delved too deep into before, which is obviously a dehumidifier. I mean, it's not like they all look alike, but they do have a certain presence as a gadget that immediately tells you, oh, that has something to do with dehumidifying. That could be just this circular shape, the size of it, but also these vents here at the back. But the point is that Xiaomi is trying to lower the prices that these kinds of dehumidifiers that you don't just buy for a fiver down at the supermarket on sort of an off beat. They're trying to lower the price of some of these more dedicated gadgets, and they've done very well. If you take a look at like the Mi Store, I believe it's called, particularly here in the Nordics, some of their pricing is just incredibly aggressive, and that counts for something like this as well. So what counts for a dehumidifier? Well, for one, you want water in the air or moisture in the air to be displaced. That means that you take the moisture out of the air and you replace it with something that is, well, crisper, say, has less moisture in it, because that could be bad for you, both in terms of the development of bacteria, but also for the building that you're in, for the health of the woodwork or just the inside sort of architectural bits and bobs there. So this is rated for 13 liters a day. That means that is how much moisture it can extract from the air and replace with better quality air, crisper quality air, drier air."
"Now, what is 13 liters? Well, it's equivalent to emptying 26 500 milliliter bottles a day. I know that's just conveying it in a different way, but the point is to try to make a point of how much moisture we're actually talking about here. So it's rated for rooms between 5 and 25 square meters, so that could be a regular old bedroom, bathroom, laundry room. So the point is that you may be in a physical location where you can sense that for various reasons there is a lot of moisture in the air. That could be in a place where you, for instance, do laundry. That is a big machine with a lot of water inside it and a lot of wet clothes coming out of said washer and dryer and having to dry up over time. So something like this could potentially help. My mom has a moisture problem with some fungi in an annex that she has next to her home, and she has a dehumidifier because obviously you want to reduce the amount of moisture in the air to make it just temporarily worse for these fungi to grow. So there are, again, there can be a number of different reasons why you would want something like this. As you can see, it is a big circular box. It's not particularly light, even though that it is. The name is actually the Xiaomi smart dehumidifier light, but the point is still to offer up a lot of features for less cost. It's not physically that it's light. My point is that a lot of dehumidifiers look like this. It's on wheels, meaning that it's very easy to move about both around and moving it from room to room."
"What is difficult for you to see, I'm going to tip it a little bit as you can see here.So it has a 360 degree top-mounted air outlet equipped with an efficient curved evaporator condenser engine and a long life DC brushless motor which runs at about 140 square meters an hour for airflow rate. So this is obviously a machine. You plug it in with a standard cable."
"I don't think there is a battery mode here, so that means that you're going to have to move it between plugs, but the point is that the motor that is actually spinning in here and doing all the heavy lifting is a rather quiet engine as well. The standard noise levels range between 38 decibels and there are seven different noise cancellation profiles to choose between, which means that it can, under best circumstances, drop down to 34 decibels when it's running in a dedicated sleep mode. And that is actually one of the buttons that you can see here. It's called mode and there are three distinct operational modes. So that is smart mode, which basically changes its target based on different parameters. So that means that it's smart. There's clothes drying mode, meaning obviously kind of like when you put it in a vacuum cleaner and hyper, it just uses all of the engine's capacity in order to increase effectiveness. So that is if you're in a room where you know that it's about to get humid real fast. And then obviously as I said, dedicated sleep mode, meaning that you reduce effectiveness, you reduce noise, but then you can have it running all throughout a night if it's going to get humid in the sleeping area in general."
"So inside here there is a washable antibacterial filter mesh, which boasts a certified, I can't quite remember the name of the certification, but it is a certified bacterial reduction rate of greater than or equal to 99 percent. That is against distinct bacteria such as E. coli, some staphylococcus, I believe it is, I probably pronounced that wrong, but it is a difficult word."
"But the point is that certain levels of bacteria gets reduced to that 99 degree. So there is definitely ways in which this can improve air quality in a number of different ways.Inside we have 2.4 gigahertz wi-fi modules allowing for remote management and through a dedicated app you can do things like 24-7 scheduling, real-time environment readouts, all of these different things that you would basically, I guess, expect to be there. But all of that information is readily available through an app. The only potential problem is that I couldn't find specific mentions of 5 gigahertz support. That means that if you have a 5 gigahertz router, this won't read out. And if you have dual mesh that swaps between 2.4 and 5 gigahertz, that might not work because the network won't know that it needs to serve up 2.4 gigahertz for this specifically. Point is that that is kind of like the only caveat. So we'll be testing this further and then come back to you with a real verdict. See you on the next one!"