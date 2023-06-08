Orbitals - Beyond the wall 30 minutes gameplay

After the first 15 minutes we captured elsewhere, these are Orbitals' next 30 minutes as Maki and Omu leave the Settlement through the rift to start exploring the Outside beyond the wall. Watch as the puzzles get trickier and the mysteries more intriguing. Disclaimer: Before you say "git gud", please keep in mind we had input lag in this session due to a technical issue with the capture equipment that has nothing to do with the game itself and its performance. Also note we had to capture this part in Spanish.