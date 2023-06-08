GRTV News - Sony to stop making PlayStation discs in January 2028

The age of physical media is almost over...
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News, today we're going to be talking about the big story that broke yesterday, in regards to PlayStation, in regards to the decision to stop producing physical discs in the imminent future. January 2028 is going to be the day, or the month rather, that PlayStation stops producing physical discs for PlayStation games, meaning we are right on the cusp of a complete digital era for at least PlayStation."
"Now I don't think you're going to see Nintendo follow suit, at least in the same time frame, because I do think its fans would go absolutely mental knowing that they can't get the little cartridges anymore, which by the way, I prefer the cartridges to the discs, but anyway. But it does beg the question about what will happen with Xbox, will Xbox follow suit as well and decide to stop producing discs for Xbox consoles? Who knows? But either way, pretty big story, so let's dive on in. So yeah, Sony to cease production of physical discs for all new games on PlayStation consoles from January 2028. If you thought Grand Theft Auto 6 being digital only was a bad sign for physical releases, now we have what looks like a confirmation the age of the disc is nearing its end. So here we go. Sony PlayStation has officially confirmed that it will be ceasing the production of discs for all new games coming to PlayStation consoles as of January 2028. This means an end to physical game production, as we know it from PlayStation, which excuses the move due to consumer trends and the broader entertainment industry. As consumer preferences in the broader entertainment industry continue to shift away from physical discs to digital, physical game disc production for all new games releasing on PlayStation consoles will be discontinued starting January 2028. Following this date, new games will be available on PlayStation Store and retailers in digital formats. Only sorry, this transition has no impact on games that are already released or will be releasing prior to January 2028 in disc format. Read the new blog post on the PlayStation blog."
"Sony describes this as a natural direction for PlayStation, but it's one that's not going to sit well with a lot of fans. Giving us about an 18 month countdown to the death of the disc on PlayStation is not exactly inspiring for people who prefer to keep their physical media. It's something PlayStation is not exactly inspiring for people who prefer to keep their media physical. It's something PC gamers have endured for decades, but the loss of discs on PlayStation certainly feels like we're abandoning the age of owning games where we now exist in the realm of owning licenses. This almost certainly means as well that the next generation of PlayStation will only come with a digital option with games getting bigger."
"Hopefully that means a larger storage size in the PS6 at launch, but we'll only know for sure when it's officially unveiled. A coming exclusive like Marvel's Wolverine and God of War Laufey will have a disc launch, but otherwise it's codes and boxes forevermore from January 2028."
"So it is a bit, it is fascinating for a lot of different reasons. I do think that, yeah, this confirms that PlayStation 6 will be digital only. Again, the console is probably going to need to have quite a bit of storage, which is a problem because memory is one of the most expensive components on the market right now. So that's probably going to lead to very expensive PlayStation 6 consoles. But yeah, the death of the disc. Now this, it's disappointing for a whole lot of reasons. I'm not surprised for starters. I don't think that discs have been a particularly effective means of physical media for a long while. The cartridges for Nintendo systems are quite close to being a little bit awkward because there's a lot of them that don't have the full game on the cartridge. You get a part of the game on the cartridge or, you know, provide you access to the digital game. The point is, is that physical media, while it has benefits, which I'll get into a minute, it has been lacking in regards to, it's not just plug and play anymore. It's not like it was a decade ago where you bought a game at a store, you put the game in your console and the game just Nowadays, it's, you know, you have, there's probably like a day one patch you have to download. If, if the game is even stored on all the discs, which normally isn't because a lot of games are a hundred gigabytes these days, or at least for the AAA space."
"So it's, I think it has been for a while now, a bit of a failing media. That being said, this opens the floodgates to a whole bunch of areas and issues that I don't think enough people are aware of. There is, when it comes to the games world, there are a lot of people who are very vocal, but the people who are vocal are typically a minority. There's a lot of people out there that simply play video games and don't really indulge and involve themselves in online discourse. And those people are the ones that need to speak up with this and make their voices known that physical can't go away, or rather that we need a more meaningful solution than just having digital releases. Because when physical goes and everything's store related, you lose the variety of deals that you get. For example, if you went on Amazon these days and you look for God of War Ragnarok, you will probably be able to get a copy of God of War Ragnarok on Amazon for maybe, maybe less than £30. Whereas if you want to buy a copy of God of War Ragnarok on the PlayStation store, it's probably full price, £70 or £60, whatever. The point is that you're going to lose that sort of stuff in the future. You're going to lose that market there. It's going to affect retailers because there won't be boxed copies of games sold in stores. There won't be the third part or the second hand all over the place. The second hand market is going to just collapse because discs won't be there. And again, then you add the whole different reasons of the licensing, where when you buy a game, you don't buy the game, you buy the license to access the game. And if the license holder decides to remove it, or maybe there's a change in laws in your country that affects it, the game can be taken away from you and there's nothing you can do about it."
"Because in the terms and conditions, when you buy a game digitally, there's usually that, you know, there's usually small print somewhere saying that they have complete control over it.You know, you're basically just a tool for them in a way. So I think it brings to mind a lot of different issues, this. And I don't, I think people probably won't notice it until it happened until, you know, a couple of years of digital only, and you start to miss some of the benefits of physical. But again, am I surprised it's happening? No, because a lot of people buy digital these days. Convenience, the fact that it just kind of works better than physical these days, because physical has been struggling for a while. It doesn't surprise me this has happened. But I do think there's going to be some serious ramifications coming from it in the near future. So hopefully people who, you know, that sort of majority, the one that don't really care about the wider video game industry, they just like to play their Call of Duties, they like to play their Fifas, they like to play Grand Theft Auto, those people, the ones that drive so many sales for these AAA titles, they need to, they need to speak up and make it clear that this isn't the way forward."
"Or alternatively, we need a different way forward. Because it's all good, say, you know, it's all good looking at it and going, eventually, all storefronts could be just as, you know, as well designed as Valve, and Steam, where there's lots of deals, there's lots of consumer-friendly options. But not all of them are going to be like that. And we've seen how Sony operates, we've seen how Microsoft operates, even Nintendo. None of those storefronts are going to be nearly as consumer-friendly as Steam is. So I don't know, I think we're on the edge of something really, really big here. But again, as we know more, we're sure to get you posted and updated."
"We've still got an entire 18 months or so of Disc Media, so that'll be, again, Wolverine later this year, God of War, Lao Fei, there'll be some other games launching in 2027 that we probably haven't heard of yet or seen. Maybe they'll have one last hurrah in January 2028 or something, who knows.But as we know more, we're sure to keep you posted and updated. And otherwise, yeah, that's the time that I have. But I'll be back now tomorrow for the next year of Team News of the Week. So until then, hope you enjoy the rest of your Thursday, and I'll see you all on the next one."