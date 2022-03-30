GRTV News - Atomfall is being turned into a TV series

Rebellion's recent action game will be the source of the next major adaptation.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News, today we're going to be touching a little bit on another adaptation actually that's been promised.So almost out of the blue yesterday, Atomfall developer Rebellion came out and announced that Atomfall is set to be the subject of an incoming adaptation, a television series that will be co-developed, or co-produced rather, by Rebellion and a company called Two Brothers I believe, which is a production company that quite fittingly is run by Two Brothers."
"And I say fittingly, not because of the name, because of Rebellion was also by Two Brothers.So quite interesting really, but yeah, looks like it's going to be a UK based show, UK developed show, that's going to look to bring to life this very British video game and bring it to television screens around the world."
"So anyway, let's take a look.So yes, Atomfall is being adapted into a television series, Fleabag and the Assassin produces to write the project, Rebellion will co-produce the show, which is regarded as a UK led co-production."
"So yeah, Atomfall may only be a new IP, with the Rebellion made game debuting on PC and consoles last year, but it has caught the attention of the many who have played the game.To this end, it's now been revealed that the project has been selected as the next game to be adapted into a television series, with Rebellion attached as a key producing force."
"As is explained in a press release, we're told that the Atomfall show will be co-produced between Rebellion and TV production company Two Brothers.Rebellion founders Jason and Chris Kingsley are attached as executive producers alongside Rogue Troopers Ben Smith, while Harry and Jack Williams of Two Brothers are tied to the show as writers and executive producers too, with this latter pair known for being producers and writers on Fleabag, The Assassin, The Tourist and more."
"Speaking about turning Atomfall into a TV series, Rebellion's Jason and Chris Kingsley the following.We are delighted to be partnered with Two Brothers to bring the world of Atomfall to television."
"Harry and Jack demonstrated a clear love for Atomfall and talked about their own particular endings when they were playing the game.It is always exciting to work with people who share the same passion for creating and telling great stories, and we are sure that this partnership will help to deliver a television series that will delight fans of the game and beyond."
"We're told that the TV series will expand on the game's mythology while remaining faithful to its tone, themes and British roots.There is no word as to when the show is expected to arrive, as this announcement seems to be very early in the project's development."
"But let's say that they gave Atomfall the Fallout treatment, and you had a series that was as authentic and as premiumly feeling as Fallout is, but with the Atomfall skin over it, shall we say.I think they got something really cool there, and I think that's the other thing as well about Atomfall, and another way that it kind of reflects Fallout, is that you can..."
"The world itself is a great foundation to build upon, you don't need to tell a story or an established story, you can just take the world as interesting as it is and build something around that.And I think that there's loads of room here for interesting narrative to be explored, so I'm quite excited for this to see how it goes, it does look like it's a long way away though because this announcement is basically just the core creative individuals involved in the project that have been locked down at this point."
"We don't have any idea, there's no script yet, no cast has been announced, no production schedule has been announced.I wouldn't be surprised if this show, let's say they start hammering it, I wouldn't be surprised if this is a 2028 Beyond show, at least for this first season."
"And as for where it's coming, they didn't even mention where it's going to be debuting.You know, it's a UK-led co-production, so does that mean it's going to be on UK terrestrial channels like the BBC, or is it going to be coming to streamers like Netflix or Prime Video or something, who knows."
"They haven't mentioned any of this stuff, so it's going to be interesting to see how it develops, but the key thing to know is that Atomfall is being adapted into a television series and that it's eventually on its way.That's all the time that I have, I'll be back now on Tuesday for the next one, it's a long weekend for us over here in the UK, so yeah, back on Tuesday, but other than that, I hope you enjoy your weekend and I'll see you all on the next one."