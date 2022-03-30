GRTV News - Could we eventually get more L.A. Noire?

Take-Two's boss has commented on whether the beloved IP could ever return.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News, a little bit later than usual this one, normally do a morning one but it's the afternoon, but here we are, yeah today we're going to be talking a little bit about Rockstar, but not about Grand Theft Auto, it's usually Grand Theft Auto 6 when we talk about Rockstar these days, but today we're going to be talking about LA Noire, Rockstar's got a few real key brands that it can utilise, doesn't utilise really, doesn't really make many games, but if we look at what Rockstar has in its portfolio there's Grand Theft Auto, Red Dead Redemption, or Red Dead I guess is probably the better way to phrase that franchise, the Red Dead franchise, Max Payne, and of course LA Noire which came out, proved to be quite a beloved title, but has never really had any inkling that there'll ever be more from the series, despite the fact that it launched 15 years ago now, but could that eventually change? Let's take a look."
"So yeah take two CEO on the potential for more LA Noire, even if people may believe they're never seeing Bully 2, there's always another Rockstar legacy IP to latch onto, so Rockstar may be making plenty of money with Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption, but there are fans who fondly remember the times over a decade ago where you'd get the odd Max Payne 3, Bully and LA Noire thrown in among the big franchises too, and a recent video game executives conference via IGN take two CEO Strauss Zelnick addressed the possibility of more LA Noire, he didn't go crazy enough to say we're officially getting a sequel or anything like that, but he did comment that Rockstar is always looking at its legacy IP, broadly we're looking at doing something in the future with all of our intellectual property, there's nothing to announce on LA Noire specifically, and if there were it would be Rockstar announcing it not me, but in any case with regard to our legacy IP the team's always looking at what we have and we're always thinking about it, the question is at any given time do we have a team that's passionate about working on that. Since LA Noire's developer team Bondi went into liquidation back in 2011 it has been a part of Rockstar Studios, the development staff is still working and as recently as last year we also knew that Rockstar hired the team responsible for re-releasing LA Noire, it's unlikely we'll hear anything major this year as Rockstar focuses in on Grand Theft Auto 6, but if the wait for future releases grows too long it's always nice to have a non-GTA or Red Dead game out there in the mix."
"I think Rockstar is a bit of a one trick pony these days, I think as soon as Grand Theft Auto 6 comes out they'll already be thinking about Grand Theft Auto 7 and what will be happening with that title in 15-20 years time, and in between I think we'll get one game like we've had this time and I think it might be another Red Dead game because those ones sell like hotcakes as well. I think Rockstar is happy with the franchises it puts out there now because they sell so much, maybe there's a world where they can split off and do sort of like a miniature Rockstar division that can handle an LA Noire game, but when you think of Rockstar you think of such high quality video games that I think they'll only ever do ones developed by the main team and ones that take years and years and years to put together, so I don't think we'll ever see another LA Noire title which is a bit of a disappointment really because it was an interesting sort of idea and something that we don't see really explored all too often either, so I'd love LA Noire to come back, I just doubt it will happen unless there's some sort of remake or something like that, but there's always a chance, as Strauss Elnick says, there's always a chance to explore the world of legacy IP that they have in their pocket over there, so maybe there is, maybe there's a world that it'll happen, but I am personally doubtful. But yeah, that's all the time that I have on today's GRTV News, but I'll be back now tomorrow for the next one of the week, so stay tuned for that and I'll see you then."