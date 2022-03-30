GRTV News - Sony raises the price for PlayStation 5 again

$900 for a PS5 Pro?
"Hi there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always going through the afternoons, latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole."
"So if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from, for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more.So without further ado today, we're talking about the unfortunate third price hike for the PlayStation 5 with it affecting multiple regions, sorry, after we saw rumours earlier this week or last night appearing that were pointing towards an increase for not only the PlayStation 5 home console itself but also the PlayStation 5 Pro, the PlayStation Portal and the PlayStation 5 Slim Digital Edition as well."
"So as you can see here, as Irixh brilliantly collated in terms of the information and you can see that it's going up by quite a significant amount, it's about €100 or $100 I think in both Europe and America, as we see it goes up by quite a significant amount in the UK as well."
"This is going to be $900 now for the PlayStation 5 Pro which means that when we look forward to the PlayStation 6, when we look forward to the Xbox Project Helix, I'd be very surprised if these machines were costing less than $1000 MSRP, obviously you'd hope they wouldn't be £999 because that would be paying basically $1200 for the same machine which is often the case as I've talked to Teben many a time about this but essentially yeah, the reason behind this is that because of continued pressures in the global economic landscape which if you're unaware is shorthand for the RAM situation is still absolutely devastated right now I suppose is the best word."
"Essentially to fund data centres, the AI sector bought absolutely tons of RAM creating a demand both in the consumer space, so RAM if you're building a PC is massively expensive right now but also in the business sectors as well.So if you want to say buy RAM for a Nintendo Switch 2, for a PlayStation 5, for an Xbox Series S slash X, you cannot necessarily do that as easily as you used to hence the price increase."
"It's possible that this goes down if the global situation starts to slow down as well in terms of the RAM demand.There have been reports that Google has been figuring out ways to create AI data centres, use AI with less RAM by about a form factor of 6 or 8 in places."
"So it's possible that the demand for RAM and the price of RAM could go down.If that doesn't happen then expect these prices to be the new norm.If that does happen even then we might still see these prices remain considering it will all depend on how popular the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S slash X remain as time goes on."
"This feels like it's potentially the first generation in a long while that will end up significantly more expensive than it was at launch.I mean at launch you couldn't get your hands on a PlayStation 5 because they were all bought by scalpers."
"But if you bought one in say 2021, 2022, 2023 even, you were going to be paying a lot less than you would be right now even though by then you'd already had a price hike because there was one back in 2022.So we'll have to see."
"As I say it's a very interesting situation because it's not exactly Sony's fault and it does kind of suck and it does set a precedent for gaming just getting more expensive in general.I don't know if this maybe is one of the first signs of gaming starting to push itself away from being a everyman type of hobby and more of a specialist hobby, something that you would maybe put akin to wargaming or proper tabletop gaming where people have their own setups and things like that."
"But yeah let me know, are you going to be buying a PlayStation 5, are you going to be holding on to yours now, are you going to be trying to sell it maybe for a bit more considering the price hikes probably mean that you could get a decent amount of profit if you decided to sell right away."
"Let me know and I'll see you next week for some more GRTV news, goodbye."