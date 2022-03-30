GRTV News - Fox McCloud will appear The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

Are we on track for a Smash Bros. movie?
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV news. Yesterday evening was the Xbox Partner Preview but it was a so-so show you could say. So instead what we're going to be doing is talking about a development that was confirmed yesterday after a few different rumours had suggested it was happening in that Fox McCloud will be part of the Super Mario Galaxy movie. Now this is an interesting thing because Fox is a famous character but Fox being in the Super Mario Galaxy movie, it now opens the door to this wider Nintendo universe appearing in this animated series that they're putting together, or film series they're putting together rather. And you have to ask if they've confirmed Fox is going to be in the movie, what surprises have they got in store? Maybe there's some interesting things beyond that. But anyway, let's have a look and we'll go from there."
"So yes, Fox McCloud will make an appearance in the Super Mario Galaxy movie. The fan's already in full speculation mode. Is he getting his own spin-off or is Nintendo and Illumination setting the stage for something Smash Brothers related? Wednesday marks the premiere of the Super Mario Galaxy movie and lately we've seen plenty of information in trailers but Nintendo still has a few surprises up its sleeve. And today, via its official Instagram account, the company confirmed a rumour. Fox McCloud will appear in the film. It has not yet been revealed who will play him but observant fans have already found signs of the Space Fox involvement based on previous videos. What role he will play in the plot remains to be seen but given that Mario will be venturing into space, McCloud is obviously a natural though it could also involve some kind of Smash Bros style tournament. Given that Donkey Kong will get his own movie following his appearance in the Super Mario Bros movie, one can hope that Fox McCloud will be treated the same way. Or perhaps this is setting the stage for the inevitable third Mario movie which might turn out to be a Smash Bros spin-off."
"And there's the poster that introduces Fox McCloud. Interesting, very interesting.So I don't think Fox is big enough to carry his own film. I don't think the Star Fox brand is big enough to carry his own animated film. At least not at the moment. Obviously it's very popular and people are very familiar with it but it hasn't existed the same way that other Nintendo brands have. If you ask the average person on the street to name the latest Star Fox game, I think they'd struggle. So to say that Star Fox will be getting his own film in the future, I don't think that's something that'll be on the cards any time soon. I think that he'll probably be part of Ensemble Casts in the future of course but anything standalone is probably unlikely. What this does suggest to me though is that Nintendo's trying to figure out a way to bring back Star Fox and a way to breathe life back into this franchise. So could that mean, obviously the rest of this year is looking a bit sparse, it is the 40th anniversary of Zelda, we're still waiting for more from 3D Mario. Could this year be the year when we have something Star Fox related if they're trying to breathe life back into the character through this film? It's unclear. Again, I think that if they are also confirming Star Fox's involvement in the Super Mario Galaxy movie ahead of it premiering, there have to be some surprises in store. Because already many of the big surprises have kind of been spoiled in the fact that they've confirmed Rosalina's going to be in it, they've confirmed that Bowser Jr is going to be in it, they've confirmed that Fox McCloud's going to be in it, they've confirmed a few of the more niche Mario characters are going to be in it as well. In the form of glimpses in trailers and in posters and stuff. So you'd have to assume, Yoshi, another one that they've confirmed is going to be in it. So you'd have to assume they're going to seed interest for something else in the future. Will that be a post-credits thing talking about Daisy? Will that be a nod to Metroid? Who knows? But it definitely seems that they have a grand vision about where this animated universe is going to be going. And again, maybe this is a path towards a Smash Brothers style movie in the future. Maybe it'll be the hand at the end. The Smash Brothers hand that'll pop up in a post-credit thing, setting up the stage for something to follow. Who knows? But the point is, is that we'll probably know for certain as soon as next week as the Super Mario Galaxy movie premieres on April 1st, which I believe is Wednesday. So in five days time. So stay tuned for more. As always, we'll be sure to cover the film and give you all the fantastic details, all that good stuff. So stay tuned for more. And otherwise, that's the last GLTV News of the week from me. So I'll be back now on Monday for the next one. So I hope you enjoy the rest of your Friday. Enjoy your weekend. I'll see you all on the other side. Take care."